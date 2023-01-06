Delighted to see your interest in Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath tells film fraternity in Mumbai

Inviting the film fraternity to Uttar Pradesh, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said he was delighted to witness their interest in the state.

In the film policy of U.P, arrangements will be made for 50% subsidy for web series shot in the state and the government will work towards giving 25% rebate on the cost of web films, the chief minister said in Mumbai.

“It’s because of your interest that U.P. received the Special Mention Award as the Most Film Friendly State at the 64th National Film Festival and the Most Film Friendly State at the 68th Film Festival in 2020. The state also received an award in the International Film Festival in Goa (2021) and Mumbai in 2022 as well,” Yogi told the gathering comprising actors, singers, producers and directors.

Uttar Pradesh had made two among them public representatives in Parliament, he said.

“They make us aware of your problems, difficulties, and aspirations”.

Actor and Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan and actor-singer and Azamgarh MP Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’ were present at the interaction with the film fraternity.

Yogi Adityanath said the contribution of Indian cinema in giving a new direction to society is valuable.

Indicating that U.P. is becoming even more favourable for film production, Yogi went on to say that along with security, connectivity has also improved in the state. Small towns have also been connected with big metros, he said.

“Today nine airports are active. Airports in Chitrakoot and facilities for air connectivity will also be provided in Sonbhadra and other places that were considered distant,” he said.

The chief minister said: “All of you have been witness to the changes that have taken place in Uttar Pradesh in the last six years. Uttar Pradesh, which was facing an identity crisis five years ago, is telling a new story of development today.”

Highlighting the places of attraction in U.P, Yogi Adityanath said, “The forts in Bundelkhand are associated with history. Along with security for film shooting, you will also get connectivity in U.P. It is our responsibility to preserve and promote heritage.”

JEWAR AIRPORT NEAR FILM CITY

The chief minister said, “We are building Film City at such a place from where one can cover the distance to Mathura-Vrindavan by road easily. Asia’s biggest international airport Jewar is being built there.”

“We are going to set up a music institution in Hariharpur. To increase development, Film City will work to enhance the concept of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat,” he said.

Talking about the Global Investors Summit that will be held in Lucknow on February 10-12, Yogi Adityanath said, “Huge investment is expected in the state. The state government will give all possible cooperation in terms of producing good films.”

FILM PERSONALITIES PRAISE CM

Film-maker Boney Kapoor praised chief minister Yogi Adityanath and his work for a crime-free Uttar Pradesh.

Actor and Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan said that at present 100 to 125 films are being shot in U.P, adding that people will get employment near home.

Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirhua’ said Uttar Pradesh is becoming Uttam Pradesh under the leadership of Yogi.

Ashish Singh said he had shot a lot of films in U.P. and requested the chief minister to hold a roadshow in the South.

Thanking Yogi Adityanath for the progress of the film industry in U.P, film-maker Subhash Ghai said, “I want that the children of U.P. become trained artists.” Playback singer Sonu Nigam said that the CM is doing the work of uniting UP and Maharashtra. “We will do whatever is best from our side. You did a lot of work to make U.P. crime-free,” he said.