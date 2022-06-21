Delivery boy assault follow-up: Lucknow man accused of assault, casteist slur denies charges
A man accused of casting a casteist slur and assaulting an online food delivery boy, has denied charges of spitting and hurling abuses related to his (the delivery boy’s) caste.
Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), Lucknow East, SM Qasim Abidi, said that the key accused in the case, Ajay Singh, turned up before the police and got his statement recorded on Tuesday. He said the accused denied the delivery boy’s allegations of making casteist remarks or spitting on him.
According to the ADCP, the accused said that it was the delivery boy who misbehaved with his domestic help when she went to collect food from him at the doorstep. According to the accused, the delivery boy insisted on delivering the food only to Ajay Singh, as he was the person who had ordered the food, and got into an unnecessary confrontation.
The accused told the ADCP that his younger brother, Abhay Singh, returned home at the same time when the delivery boy was arguing with them. He said Abhay spat the Pan Masala he was chewing so that he could intervene and resolve the issue. By mistake, he spat on the vehicle of the delivery boy parked there. The delivery boy then entered into a confrontation with Abhay Singh and threatened to get him framed in a case of atrocities against a scheduled caste person, the accused alleged.
The ADCP said the accused, however, confirmed having a confrontation with the delivery boy and the delivery boy getting manhandled. He said the police will investigate the version of the accused before initiating any action in the FIR.
The delivery boy, Vineet Kumar Rawat, had lodged an FIR against Ajay Singh and 10-12 unidentified people for assaulting him after asking him about his caste under the Ashiana police station limits in Lucknow. He said the alleged incident took place when the victim went to deliver food at a house in Sector H, Ashiana, on Saturday night (June 18).
The police had lodged the FIR on the complaint of the delivery boy and the accused people were booked under Indian Penal Code sections 323 for causing voluntary hurt, 506 for criminal intimidation, and 147 and 148 for causing nuisance and rioting as well as the charge of atrocities against a Dalit person under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The complainant told the police that the accused persons said that they would not accept food touched by a Dalit. He said the man spat on his face while threatening him.
Agnipath stir: Nearly 1,000 people arrested in Bihar so far for violence, arson
The Eastern Central Railway (ECR) on Saturday announced regulation of train operations that remained in effect till Monday. According to a statement from the zone, the restrictions will be done away with starting Tuesday due to improvement in law and order in Bihar. “We are drawing the schedule accordingly,” zonal chief public relations officer Virendra Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.
Watch | Groom rides bulldozer to venue, BJP MLA cites Yogi govt's popularity
Bulldozers have lately become a talking point in Uttar Pradesh with chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led government making good use of them while taking action against properties of rioters and criminals. The chief minister is often referred to as ‘Bulldozer Baba’.
Maha MLC polls: Deshmukh, Nawab Malik fail to cast vote after SC refuses bail
Anil Deshmukh was arrested in November last year in connection with a corruption case levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, while Nawab Malik was held in February this year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates.
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
