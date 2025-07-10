Demolition continues at conversion racket kingpin’s mansion in Balrampur on second day

The Balrampur district administration on Wednesday continued its crackdown on the allegedly illegally constructed mansion of religious conversion racket kingpin Jalaluddin Shah alias Chhangur Baba in the Utraula area of the district for the second consecutive day despite heavy rain in the morning. Bulldozer action under way in Balrampur’s Utraula area on the first day on Tuesday. (ANI PHOTO)

Multiple bulldozers were used amid a significant police presence during the demolition operation that began at 10:10 am,targeting the unauthorised portions of the massive fort-like kothi (mansion) built on three bighas of land.

Shah and Neetu Naveen Rohra, alias Nasreen, were arrested by UP Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Saturday (July 5).

According to officials, the building—registered in the name of Nasreen—contains a big hall and multiple rooms in the building, which have been declared illegal. The mansion, estimated to be built at a cost of ₹3 crore, allegedly served as the nerve centre of a conversion network, according to ATS claims.

A robust security arrangement was put in place and electric shock wires were installed around the property boundary as 10 CCTV cameras monitored the site.

“No member of the family was present during the operation as they had vacated the building in advance, taking their important belongings with them,” said Utraula SDM Rajendra Bahadur, adding that due process was followed, with multiple notices served to the occupants prior to the action.

Eight bulldozers were initially deployed on-site, with the count increasing to nine by noon.

SDM Rajendra Bahadur, who was supervising the operation, confirmed that a 40-foot-long hall was demolished on Tuesday evening. On Wednesday, the team focused on additional structures marked for demolition, including solar panels and electrical fittings.

75% of illegal structure razed, remaining

action to conclude by Thursday: SDM

Speaking to Hindustan Times, SDM confirmed that approximately 75% of the illegal construction has already been demolished and the remaining portion will be razed by the evening or till 12 noon tomorrow (Thursday).

He stated that only the illegally constructed section—a newly built structure—is being targeted. Another building located on their private land, which is not under dispute, is not being demolished.

‘Legal notices ignored’

Utraula tehsildarSatyapal Prajapati stated that notices for demolition were issued on May 17, June 17 and July 7. However, the administration received no response from either Chhangur Baba or Nasreen, prompting the enforcement action.

Illegal installations discovered

Inside the mansion, authorities discovered a mini power house equipped with 30 high-capacity luminous batteries (150 Ah), a 5 KVA generator, and a 15 KVA silent generator estimated at ₹5 lakh. Notably, a horse was found tied inside the premises, along with six German Shepherd dogs that villagers had temporarily taken away but returned after police intervention.

Officials noted that the structure was built with high-grade RCC (Reinforced Cement Concrete), making demolition a time-consuming process. It reportedly took over an hour for two bulldozers to bring down a single 10x8 ft room. So far, about 75% of the illegal construction has been razed, and debris removal is underway.