Denied opportunity to study, abandoned 14-year-old girl lodges complaint against parents in UP’s Jalesar

In a case of child cruelty and abandonment, a 14-year-old girl from Jalesar town in Etah district has filed a complaint against her parents for denying her the opportunity to study further in Class 10. Subsequently, a case was registered as the Child Welfare Committee in Etah took up the matter with the police. The girl is a resident of Jalesar town in Etah district of Uttar Pradesh. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

As the parents abandoned the girl, she has now been sent to the Child Welfare Centre in Noida, according to the police.

The case was registered at the Jalesar police station on Tuesday under Section 75 (cruelty towards children) of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015 against the father Digambar Singh and the mother Lata Devi, said Sudhir Kumar Singh, the officer in charge of the Jalesar police station.

The FIR (a copy of which is with HT) said the 14- year-old girl Bhawna, a student of Siddharth Inter College in Jalesar (Etah), asked her parents for registration for Class 10, but they (parents) stated their inability to pay her fees. The girl alleged that she was badly beaten by father last month when she insisted on continuing her education and that of her younger brother.

According to the FIR, her parents reportedly took her to Agra Jalesar Road on July 25 where she was beaten again.

A passerby Ankit Pradhan intervened, rescuing Bhawna and taking her, her mother, and brother to a checkpost, the FIR said.

From there, the mother allegedly took her son and abandoned Bhawna, who, along with Ankit Pradhan, was then taken to the Jalesar Kotwali police station.

The FIR stated that Bhawna’s father lodged a false complaint on Dial 112, accusing Ankit Pradhan of kidnapping his wife and children.

The police have now facilitated Bhawna’s registration for Class 10 and given her ₹2000.

“The matter was handed over to the Child Welfare Committee. The police got the registration of the girl done in school for Class 10 and bought her a pair of dresses and handed over ₹2000 to her as it was for a noble cause. The girl has been sent to Child Welfare Centre in Noida now ,” stated Sudhir Kumar Singh, the officer incharge of Jalesar police station in Etah.

‘The parents of the girl virtually abandoned and are not turning up despite being called repeatedly. As they are highly uncooperative, the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) approached the police,” Singh said.

Lata Devi had married Digambar Singh 18 years ago after the death of her first husband. Both Bhawna and younger brother, aged seven, were born to the couple. Digambar Singh is from Ballabhgarh in Haryana and works in Delhi.