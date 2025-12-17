Dense fog hits rail traffic, Prayagraj pax face long delays

Rail services across northern India were severely affected on Tuesday as dense fog led to major delays, with several long-distance trains arriving at Prayagraj Junction many hours behind schedule, disrupting travel plans for thousands of passengers. Representational image (Sourced)

One of the worst-hit services was the Prayagraj Express, a daily superfast train from New Delhi, which reached the station at 4.22 pm instead of its scheduled arrival at 7 am, running over nine hours late. The train, which carries an average of 1,500 to 2,000 passengers daily and operates without a pantry car, left travellers facing difficulties due to the prolonged delay.

Passengers said that while overnight travel was manageable, the extended daytime delay meant missing both breakfast and lunch. Tea and snacks were available only during brief station halts. Dr Tumisha, a passenger on the delayed train, said daytime food arrangements became a major challenge during the journey.

Several other trains also reported significant delays. The Humsafar Express, scheduled to arrive at 6.20 am, reached Prayagraj at 4.08 pm, nearly 10 hours late. The New Delhi Vande Bharat Express arrived at 4.45 pm instead of noon, while the Agra Vande Bharat was delayed by about two-and-a-half hours.

The Shiv Ganga Express, Howrah Rajdhani, Garib Rath and Tejas Rajdhani trains were also delayed, with arrival times ranging from nine to 14 hours behind schedule. The Darbhanga-Anand Vihar Special train, which was rescheduled by 24 hours due to fog, eventually arrived almost 28 hours late.

Train departures from Prayagraj were also impacted. The Prayagraj Express bound for New Delhi ran about four-and-a-half hours late, while the Vibhuti Express reached Rambagh Railway Station around one-and-a-half hours behind schedule.