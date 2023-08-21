Raksha Bandhan: Postal department’s designer, waterproof envelopes @ 10

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Aug 21, 2023 10:27 PM IST

To facilitate the safe delivery of Rakhis on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the Department of Post has arranged for designer and waterproof envelopes to be made available at all post offices.

A girl buying the waterproof envelop. (HT PHOTO)

“The designer and waterproof envelopes are available in all post offices to send Rakhi which costs only 10. These envelopes are completely waterproof and will deliver rakhis safely,” said Vivek Kumar Daksh, postmaster general of the headquarters zone.

“They are available in all the post offices of Ayodhya, Ambedkar Nagar, Barabanki, Rae Bareli, Sitapur and Lucknow under the Lucknow HQ Zone. Lucknow GPO, Chowk head post office, Gomti Nagar sub-post office, Aliganj sub-post office, Indiranagar sub-post office, Niralanagar sub-post office,” he added.

“On the occasion, the department has also made special arrangements to ensure timely delivery of rakhis,” he added.

