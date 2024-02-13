 Deputy CM distributes smartphones among students of National PG College - Hindustan Times
Deputy CM distributes smartphones among students of National PG College

Deputy CM distributes smartphones among students of National PG College

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Feb 13, 2024 07:02 AM IST

These smartphones are being made available to arm youth with technological innovation so that they may access global information quickly, said Pathak.

Students should study not for marks but to acquire knowledge and contribute towards making a developed India, said deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak while distributing smartphones to beneficiaries under Swami Vivekananda Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana at National PG College here on Monday.

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak at the National PG College with staff and students. (HT Photo)
Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak at the National PG College with staff and students. (HT Photo)

Pathak said one should keep in mind the objectives of Sanatan Dharma.

The deputy CM distributed smartphones to 40 students and another 1,400 received it from the institution.

In his address, he encouraged students and said that the world is within their grasp. These smartphones are being made available to arm youth with technological innovation so that they may access global information quickly.

Professor Devendra Kumar Singh, principal of National PG College motivated the students of UG programme and told them to use this phone to gain more knowledge.

He asked graduating students to join the alumni group of the college after passing out from the institution to stay connected.

Students of UG programme BA, BSc and BVoc courses have received the smartphones. Bhavya Awasthi, Anjali Singh, Meera Thapa, Aditya Awasthi and many other beneficiaries thanked the state government.

The students looked happy after receiving smartphones and thanked the institution and the government for the initiative.

