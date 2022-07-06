Deputy CM inaugurates neurophysiology lab, oxygen plant at SGPGIMS
A newly constructed clinical neurophysiology lab and a 1000 LPM (litre per minute) capacity oxygen PSA plant were inaugurated by deputy chief minister Brijesh Pathak at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) on Wednesday.
Speaking about the lab, SGPGIMS director professor Radha Krishna Dhiman said “It has facilities for various investigations required for patients with brain, spinal, veins and muscular disorders. The lab has a facility of video electroencephalogram and transcranial doppler for evaluation and treatment of various neurological disorders.”
He said video electroencephalogram plays very important role for surgery in 15 to 20% patients with epilepsy who do not respond to medications. Besides, patients with nerve disorders also need to undergo various tests for diagnosis of different types of muscular dystrophy and myopathy.
Patients with headaches are treated with magnetic stimulation with any medication. Transcranial doppler (TCD) which is used to detect medical problems that affect blood flow in the brain is also done in clinical neurophysiology lab.
About the oxygen plant, he said it was donated to the institute by NGO ‘Doctors For You’ which will also bear the expenditure for its maintenance.
“The oxygen plant works on PSA (pressure swing absorption) technique by which 93% to 94% of pure oxygen is obtained from air. Then it is supplied to the needy patients admitted in the hospital through central pipe line system,” he said.
On the occasion, deputy chief minister Brijesh Pathak hailed doctors as Gods and likened medical institutes as modern day temples.
He also spoke about availability of beds at the premier medical institute and said the same were being increased in a phased manner.
He also assured the staff of timely resolution of their grievances. As a token of respect, a memento was presented to the minister by the director.
Dr Rajat Jain, president of NGO ‘Doctors for You’ was also felicitated.
-
Water stock in Pune dams increases, sowing activity picks up pace
The current rain spell has increased the water level in four dams– Khadakwasla, Panshet, Warasgaon and Temghar in Pune. The water level which had gone below 2. TMC has risen to 3.67 TMC on Wednesday, as per the irrigation department officials. The water level is expected to increase more as rainfall activity is expected to continue till July 9.
-
Lalu shifted to Delhi for treatment at AIIMS
Ailing Rashtriya Janata Dal chief and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad, 74, was flown to New Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences in an air ambulance Wednesday evening, people aware of the matter said. Earlier in the day, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and health minister Mangal Pandey met Prasad at the Patna hospital where he was brought earlier and enquired about is health.
-
Demolition drive stayed, HC orders status quo in Patna’s Nepali Nagar
Residents of Nepali Nagar area of Patna, where authorities had launched a demolition drive to clear alleged encroachment, were on Wednesday granted interim relief by the Patna high court, which ordered a status quo till further orders and restoration of water and electricity supply in the area. The court will hear the matter again on July 14. The court appointed counsels Santosh Kumar and Biswas Vijeta as amicus curiae in these cases.
-
Bihar makes a pitch to boost air connectivity for agro-business, tourism
Bihar has made a strong pitch to boost air connectivity, both within and outside the state, and reached out to various air operators, tour integrators and the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industries (Ficci) to give impetus to its tourism and industries, said officials aware of the development.
-
3 months on, new liquor law operates with old system in Bihar
Following the passage of the Bihar Prohibition and Excise (amendment) Act, 2022, on March 30 last, the general administration department of the Bihar government on April 1 issued the gazette notification of the Governor's order, notifying the list of officials designated as special executive magistrate in districts and subdivisions to deal with liquor-related cases upon vesting of power of the 2nd class judicial magistrate by the Patna High Court.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics