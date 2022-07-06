Deputy CM inaugurates neurophysiology lab, oxygen plant at SGPGIMS

A newly constructed clinical neurophysiology lab and a 1000 LPM (litre per minute) capacity oxygen PSA plant were inaugurated by deputy chief minister Brijesh Pathak at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) on Wednesday.

Speaking about the lab, SGPGIMS director professor Radha Krishna Dhiman said “It has facilities for various investigations required for patients with brain, spinal, veins and muscular disorders. The lab has a facility of video electroencephalogram and transcranial doppler for evaluation and treatment of various neurological disorders.”

He said video electroencephalogram plays very important role for surgery in 15 to 20% patients with epilepsy who do not respond to medications. Besides, patients with nerve disorders also need to undergo various tests for diagnosis of different types of muscular dystrophy and myopathy.

Patients with headaches are treated with magnetic stimulation with any medication. Transcranial doppler (TCD) which is used to detect medical problems that affect blood flow in the brain is also done in clinical neurophysiology lab.

About the oxygen plant, he said it was donated to the institute by NGO ‘Doctors For You’ which will also bear the expenditure for its maintenance.

“The oxygen plant works on PSA (pressure swing absorption) technique by which 93% to 94% of pure oxygen is obtained from air. Then it is supplied to the needy patients admitted in the hospital through central pipe line system,” he said.

On the occasion, deputy chief minister Brijesh Pathak hailed doctors as Gods and likened medical institutes as modern day temples.

He also spoke about availability of beds at the premier medical institute and said the same were being increased in a phased manner.

He also assured the staff of timely resolution of their grievances. As a token of respect, a memento was presented to the minister by the director.

Dr Rajat Jain, president of NGO ‘Doctors for You’ was also felicitated.