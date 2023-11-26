Deputy CM urges health officials to prepare for winter

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak has instructed officials from the health and medical education department to enhance facilities at medical centres in anticipation of the upcoming winter season.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During a review meeting that was attended by principal secretary medical health Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma and other officials, the deputy CM, who also serves as the state’s health and medical education minister, emphasised the need for timely construction at new medical colleges and the commencement of academic activities at the 14 medical colleges included in phase three from the upcoming session. Additionally, he urged officials to strengthen emergency wings at PGI and Lohia Institute.

“Improve medical services in religious cities so that tourists in need of medical care can get proper services,” said the deputy CM in a review meeting.

In response to the rising cases of respiratory illnesses, particularly in China, the union health ministry has advised states to assess their preparedness for patient treatment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Ensure cleanliness on hospital campuses, and if necessary, carry out whitewashing of walls and repair work on the floors,” added Pathak.