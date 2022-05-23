Development of 84-kosi parikrama marg in Ayodhya put on fast track
The development of 84-kosi parikrama marg in Ayodhya that was designated as national highway by the Union ministry of road transport and highways has been put on fast track.
“The Union ministry has approved two detailed project reports (DPR) of the 235.6 km long highway project that will be executed by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and PWD. The project will be completed in six phases. Soon, the Union ministry will invite tenders,” said Ayodhya mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay.
The 84-kosi parikrama marg will also be known as NH-227B.
The 4200 crore project will pass through five districts, including Basti, Ayodhya, Ambedkar Nagar, Barabanki and Gonda.
According to officials, the two-lane path will be 45-m wide with one lane being around 22.5 meters.
Out of this, around 10-m will be proper road while remaining will be kuccha road to be used for devotees during the 84–kosi parikrama.
“At 23 places along the route wayside amenities will also come up. Besides, Ramayan era trees will also be planted along the route. Around 51 religious places along the route will be connected with it through link roads,” said officials in the know of things.
The project is expected to be completed by December 2023 when Ram Mandir will be opened for devotees.
It is part of the state government’s plan to promote religious tourism in Ayodhya.
There are three parikramas in Ayodhya— 84-kosi, 14-kosi and 5-kosi. Saints take part in the 84–kosi parikrama while commoners take part in other two parikramas.
Starting point of the 84-kosi parikrama is Makhaudha dham in Basti district.
Prayagraj: Four including two boys drown in ponds
Two boys aged 9 years drowned in a pond while taking a bath at Binaika village under Aaspur Devsara police station of Pratapgarh district on Monday morning. According to reports, Lalmani's son Jignesh and Siyaram's son Shani both aged nine years went to take bath at a pond in the village at around 10am. The duo went into deep water and started drowning. Their bodies were sent for post mortem examination, police said.
Soon, farmers can call ambulance for treatment of livestock at home
The Union government will soon provide 450 ambulances to Uttar Pradesh for the treatment of farm animals at home. Union minister of state for animal husbandry, dairying and fisheries Sanjeev Baliyan shared this on Sunday. Baliyan said that the Union government had purchased 4,500 ambulances, and 450 ambulances would be allotted to Uttar Pradesh. The minister further shared that union and state governments will jointly operate this scheme.
International Day of Yoga: AMU to host events on May 25
As a part of the 100-day countdown for the 8th 'International Day of Yoga (IDY)', Aligarh Muslim University will host the events on May 25, the 27th day of the nation-wide campaign scheduled across 100 cities and venues for mass yoga programmes, demonstrations, workshops and seminars.
Rita Joshi launches book on her father and former U.P. CM
A book on former U.P. chief minister late Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna titled “Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna: A political crusader,” was launched by himy father Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna's'aughter, author and politician Rita Bahuguna Joshi under the banner of Vani Prakashan on Monday at a bookstore in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow.
AMU PhD scholar attempts suicide, alleges harassment by supervisors
A woman PhD scholar at the Interdisciplinary Brain Research Centre of the Faculty of Medicine in Aligarh Muslim University allegedly attempted suicide because of harassment by her supervisors. Following the allegations, AMU vice-chancellor Prof Tariq Mansoor constituted a two-member fact-finding inquiry committee to probe the matter. The committee has been given three days to submit its report, stated the order issued by AMU registrar Abdul Hamid on Monday.
