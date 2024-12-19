Devotees asked not to enter Banke Behari temple in skimpy clothes

AGRA The Banke Behari temple administration in Vrindavan has issued an appeal to devotees asking them not to come wearing half pants, mini skirts, night suits, torn jeans, leather belts or any objectionable attire citing that it is a place of worship, and not a tourist destination. A banner with an appeal to devotees to turn up in decent clothes. (HT Photo)

The appeal has been made to maintain decorum at the temple, said Umesh Saraswat, deputy manager for the temple administration.

“We appeal to devotees to wear complete and decent clothes and avoid half pants, mini skirts, night suits, torn jeans while coming to offer prayers at the temple because certain sanctity is associated with the temple, which is not a tourist destination where one can be casual in dressing,” he stated.

The street leading to the temple was dotted by a banner urging devotees to wear decent clothes while coming to the temple.

Dress codes exist at many temples in the Braj region, but it’s a first at the Banke Behari temple.

Last year in June, the ancient Kailash Temple in Agra had banned indecent clothes and asked women to come saree or salwar kurta while gents were asked to wear dhoti or kurta pyjama.

A similar appeal was made by the Radha Rani Temple in Barsana, (Mathura) last year asking devotees to comply with dress code and avoid coming in skirts, torn jeans, lowers etc.

The mahant of the Gilahraj Hanuman temple in Aligarh too had banned entry of those not coming in prescribed dress code.