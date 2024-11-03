Devotees throng Lucknow’s Kali Bari Temple for Annakoot Puja

Thousands of devotees flocked to the 162-year-old Kali Bari Temple on Saturday evening to participate in Annakoot Puja, where “Chhappan Bhog” (56 food items) was offered to the goddess as part of Govardhan Puja. After the rituals, devotees returned home with packets full of sweets and bhog prasad. Govardhan Puja is celebrated to worship Lord Krishna and Mount Govardhan (HT photo)

“Annakoot, also known as Govardhan Puja, is celebrated to worship Lord Krishna and Mount Govardhan. On this auspicious day, devotees offer 56 kinds of dishes to Lord Krishna (Chhappan Bhog). Annakoot Puja is a special attraction at Kali Bari Temple,” said Amit Goswami, the purohit at Kali Bari Temple

Established in 1863 near Ghasiyari Mandi (opposite Shunham cinema), Kali Bari is the oldest and one of the most prestigious temples dedicated to Goddess Kali in the city. The temple witnessed grand celebrations, where the goddess Kali was offered 56 varieties of food, including fried rice, sweets, fruits, dry fruits, namkeens, and paneer pakoda.

The tradition of offering 56 different types of food to the deity dates back to the time when it is said that Lord Krishna held Govardhan Parvat on his finger for a week. During that time, food was served to Lord Krishna eight times a day for seven days, resulting in the offering of 56 items in the bhog, explained Gautam Bhattacharya, president of the management committee.

Kali puja celebrations illuminate Lucknow

On Thursday, Kali Puja was celebrated at all Kali temples and pandals across the city, including Risaldar Park. At Ramakrishna Math, the festivities continued throughout the night on October 31, with all programmes live-streamed on the official YouTube channel: ‘Ramakrishna Math, Lucknow’.

The celebration began in the early morning hours with the blowing of conch shells, followed by Mangal Aarti at 5 am, Morning Prayer, Vedic Chanting, and Hymns in the spacious Ramakrishna Temple.

Kali Kirtan (devotional songs) was led in chorus by Swami Muktinathananda, the Adhyaksha of Ramakrishna Math, Lucknow, accompanied by Tabla player Sumit Mallik from Lucknow

After presenting various offerings, including sweets, fruits, and cooked food, a Havan (sacrificial fire) was performed to conclude the worship. Cooked food was subsequently shared among all the devotees present for the night-long celebration.

On Friday morning, the clay image of the deity was immersed in the water tank of a garden owned by the Ashrama in Bakkas village, located about 25 kilometres from the Math, to prevent further pollution of the Gomti River from such immersions.