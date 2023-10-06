DGCA renews Lucknow airport’s aerodrome licence for five years

The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has renewed the aerodrome licence of Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSIA), Amausi, Lucknow. The renewed licence effective from September 27, 2023, will be valid for 5 years till September 26, 2028. The licence is given to an airport operator for ensuring complete management of the airport. A view of Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport , Amausi, Lucknow. (For Representation)

“The DGCA initially granted the aerodrome licence to the Lucknow International Airport Limited that operates Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport on September 27, 2021 for six months till March 26, 2022. The civil aviation regulator subsequently extended the same for 18 months till September 26, 2023,” said spokesperson for the Lucknow airport Rupesh Kumar.

“The latest renewal is for five years. The licence issued under Rule 78 of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, is a key document for the airport operator. The licence signifies that the aerodrome meets the specifications regarding its management systems, operational procedures, physical characteristics, assessment and treatment of obstacles, visual aids, rescue, and firefighting as per the civil aviation regulator’s Civil Aviation Requirement section,” Kumar added.

“New airlines like Indigo, Air Asia India, Akasa and Thai Air Asia have boosted domestic and international connectivity by increasing the number of flights operated to various destinations from Lucknow. CCSIA currently acts as a gateway to 25 domestic and 8 international destinations for passengers from Lucknow and its surrounding areas,” he said.

At present, the CCSIA manages an average of 17,700 passengers per day and operates around 125 flights per day. In Q1 2023-24, the CCSIA recorded nearly 1.55 million passenger movements.

