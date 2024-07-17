Dhabas on Kanwar Yatra route asked to display names of owners

MEERUT Authorities in Muzaffarnagar have asked dhabas and hotels on the 240-km Kanwar Yatra pilgrimage route to display the names of their owners and staff. The police have started enforcing the order on the highway and in the city in wake of the yatra from July 22 to August 2. The police have started enforcing the order on the highway and in the city in wake of the yatra from July 22 to August 2. (File Photo)

The idea was first endorsed by UP minister and Muzaffarnagar MLA Kapil Dev Agarwal during a review meeting of the Kanwar Yatra last week.

It is said that several Muslims operate eateries on NH-58, which connects Delhi to Hardwar. Many of these owners keep Hindu names for their establishments where kanwarias stay and eat food considering the outlets as ‘only veg dhabas’. Sometimes, it becomes a matter of contention, which may cause law and order problems, said locals.

SSP (Muzaffarnagar) Abhishek Singh said: “Kanwarias buy food from roadside eateries and the order has been issued to avoid any confusion, so that no allegations and counter-allegations are made, and no law-and-order situation arises later.”

Commenting on X over the issue, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera posted: “Not just political parties, all right-thinking people and media must rise against this state sponsored bigotry. We cannot allow the BJP to push the country back into dark ages.”

Samajwadi Party leader Sudhir Panwar accused the state government of “pushing its divisive policy using administration and police.” “Such orders are nothing but a coveted attempt of polarising people on the lines of religion.”

He said hundreds of Muslims artisans were involved in making kanwar, which devotees carry to bring the holy Gangajal. “Will officials also issue orders to display names of its makers on it,” he questioned, saying such orders are nothing but a fresh attempt to sabotage communal harmony in the region after the communal riots of 2013.

A social activist and lawyer of Supreme Court Farha Faiz, however, supported display of the names of owner and staff of eateries. “Operating food joints with Hindu names is an act of cheating, which could hurt religious sentiments of people during the yatra. Such confrontation could be avoided by executing such precautionary measures,” she emphasised.