Dhanteras spreads festive cheer as markets sparkle again in Lucknow

Festival shoppers on Tuesday returned to markets in Lucknow after a year’s gap, bringing back the much-awaited business on Dhanteras day that marks the onset of the Diwali festivities.

The markets in Lucknow clocked an estimated business of ₹3000 crore, which is a jump of at least 26% over last year’s figures. Bullion, utensil, automobile and clothes markets recorded the most business.

From the afternoon onwards, people began pouring into the major markets like Aminabad, Hazratganj, Chowk and Bhootnath which remained packed till late into the night as people bought an array of items on the auspicious day.

“The market today was so crowded that it was impossible to move at a quick pace. This made shopping tiresome but it also felt nice in a way. I hope that normalcy remains,” said Pushpa Yadav, a homemaker of Gomti Nagar Extension area who visited the Aminabad market in the afternoon. Covid-19 protocols were ignored as people focused more on shopping.

The crowds brought back smiles to shopkeepers. Vinod Sharma, office bearer of the Sarafa association, said, “The bullion market sold around 20 kg of gold and around 300 kg of silver. The trade was much awaited after the slump due to Covid-19. This will boost the market and bring it back on an upward path.”

The cloth market in Lucknow recorded an estimated trade of ₹300 crore. People also thronged electronics shops and vehicle showrooms. Both these markets recorded a trade of ₹500 crore in a single day. Cars, two-wheelers and commercial vehicles were booked in large numbers.

Apart from big traders, local businesses also welcomed record footfall. Dinesh Kumar Rawat, owner of a general store in Sadar Bazar, said, “The market today had the Diwali fervour it lacked last year. We are thankful to the Almighty and our customers for this and hope that this will continue in the coming days.”