Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Dharmendra Pradhan lauds Uttar Pradesh over implementation of New Education Policy
lucknow news

Dharmendra Pradhan lauds Uttar Pradesh over implementation of New Education Policy

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan says Uttar Pradesh emerging as leader in quantity and quality of education
Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan at a review meeting on New Education Policy and other issues in Lucknow on Saturday. (PTI Photo)
Published on Oct 09, 2021 11:08 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday lauded Uttar Pradesh for leading in implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) with emphasis on skill development.

Dharmendra Pradhan also said Uttar Pradesh was emerging as a leader in the quantity and quality of education in the country.

Praising the state government, Dharmendra Pradhan said 15 to 18 per cent students of the country study in Uttar Pradesh.

“Uttar Pradesh has over 50 million students. We can establish good governance in the country only if we have good governance in Uttar Pradesh. I am very satisfied by the progress made by the Uttar Pradesh education department in the last couple of years. Their effort to join skill in education is commendable,” Dharmendra Pradhan said at a review meeting with education department officials of the state in Lucknow.

The review meeting was also attended by Uttar deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma, the state’s technical education minister Jitin Prasada, along with officials of state and Union education ministry.

Besides lauding Uttar Pradesh over implementation of New Education Policy, the Union minister appreciated the secondary education department for partnering with NCERT to ensure the timely availability of books to students.

“Construction of roads in the name of toppers can also be a model for other states to motivate students,” said Dharmendra Pradhan.

