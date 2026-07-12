Dhaval Thakur and Sanchita Basu of 'Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar' explore Lucknow’s endless stories

Last seen in Duranga and Modern Love Stories (2022), actor Dhaval Thakur describes his extended stay in Lucknow while filming his latest web series as a “rejuvenating phase.” Reflecting on the experience, Dhaval says, “Back home, we actors live a fast-paced, high-pressure life. When I signed Thukra Ke Mera Pyar (2024) and arrived here, the shift in pace was a complete 180-degree turn. I have filmed in many cities, but there is a steady calm here. People truly value a balanced life; there’s no rush and no competition. When production for the second season began and we returned to shoot for months, the entire cast was elated.”

Actors Ravi Sah, Sanchita Basu, Dhaval Thakur and Kapil Kanpuria

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The team spent two to three months filming in and around the city, only to recently come back for the release. “I’ve become so familiar with the city that I can navigate it solo,” Dhaval adds. “I’ve also made friends here who are always happy to welcome us, no matter the time of day.”

His co-star, actor-influencer Sanchita Basu, chimes in, “Hailing from Bihar, I found working in Lucknow surprisingly familiar; I didn’t miss home at all. While I have many favourite spots, the Khatu Shyam Temple offered the instant sense of peace that we are all searching for.”

Dhaval believes these smaller cities are a treasure of stories. “I feel yahan ke kisse aur kahaniyan kabhi khatam nahin honge. That is why so much content is currently centered around these locations. We shot both seasons in Lucknow, and following the success of the first, we knew we had to return to continue the narrative.” Sanchita concludes, “The best part was reuniting with the exact same crew and returning to our original locations to recreate the show’s premise for the second season of Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar (2026).” Also accompanying the duo were influencer-actor Kapil Kanpuria and Ravi Sah.

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