Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Did not release list of ‘illegal colonisers’ in Ayodhya: ADA

Did not release list of ‘illegal colonisers’ in Ayodhya: ADA

lucknow news
Published on Aug 08, 2022 12:53 AM IST
  • The two-page list, purportedly carrying the signature of ADA lekhpal Ajay Bharti, mentions 40 areas in Ayodhya where illegal colonies have allegedly mushroomed.
Dismissing reports of releasing the names, ADA vice-chairman Vishal Singh said that the “leaked list” in question is a preliminary one prepared on August 6. (PTI PHOTO)
Dismissing reports of releasing the names, ADA vice-chairman Vishal Singh said that the “leaked list” in question is a preliminary one prepared on August 6. (PTI PHOTO)
ByPawan Dixit, Lucknow

The Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) on Sunday denied releasing a purported list of 40 people, which included the names of city mayor, a local BJP MLA and a former party legislator, allegedly involved in “illegal colonisation” of land plots in the temple town.

The two-page list, purportedly carrying the signature of ADA lekhpal Ajay Bharti, mentions 40 areas in Ayodhya where illegal colonies have allegedly mushroomed. Ayodhya MLA Ved Prakash Gupta, former Milkipur MLA Gorakhnath Baba and city mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay are among those named.

Dismissing reports of releasing the names, ADA vice-chairman Vishal Singh said that the “leaked list” in question is a preliminary one prepared on August 6. “Ayodhya Development Authority has not released any list. After a probe (of projects), a list was prepared which was leaked... The list was prepared yesterday (Saturday). The junior engineer concerned with enforcement has been directed to visit the area, investigate and take action. Whose name has been put in the list, can be ascertained after investigation.”

He also said that spoiling the image of any political personality is not the objective of the ADA. Talking to news agency PTI, Upadhyay and Gupta alleged that they have been falsely implicated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Pawan Dixit

    Pawan Dixit has been a journalist for over a decade. He has extensively covered eastern UP for around five years, covered 2012 UP assembly polls, 2014 Lok Sabha polls while being stationed in Varanasi. Now, in Lucknow, he covers outstation political assignments, reports special cases from district court, high court and state information commission

Topics
ayodhya uttar pradesh
ayodhya uttar pradesh
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Police on Sunday recovered <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6 lakh drug money at the instance of assistant superintendent of Faridkot Modern Jail, who was arrested with heroin on the jail premises on Saturday.

    6-lakh drug money recovered from Faridkot assistant jail suptd’s house

    Faridkot : Police on Sunday recovered ₹6 lakh drug money at the instance of assistant superintendent of Faridkot Modern Jail, who was arrested with heroin on the jail premises on Saturday. On Saturday, assistant superintendent of the jail, Binny Taank, was caught with eight packets, containing 78gm of heroin, hidden amid papers in a file in his hand. He also allegedly manhandled the wardens, who caught him and attempted to flee but was apprehended.

  • The schedule of the by-election will be placed before PU syndicate in its next meeting, following which a final decision will be taken. (HT File)

    PU proposes by-election for vacant senate seat

    Panjab University has proposed a by-election for a seat in the senate which is currently vacant. One Tarun Ghai had been elected from the constituency of teachers of affiliated colleges in August last year. However, vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar declared him ineligible in November. In July, the office of Vice-President of India, who is the PU chancellor, had written to the varsity regarding filling the vacant seat.

  • Policemen stationed outside Bhadri fort to enforce Uday Pratap Singh’s house arrest, on Friday. (HT File)

    MLA Raja Bhaiya’s father to now remain under house arrest till Aug 9

    Duration of house arrest of Kunda MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh aka Raja Bhaiyya's father Uday Pratap Singh has been extended till the night of August 9—the 10th day of Moharram. Uday Pratap Singh, who was protesting at Kunda tehsil office in Pratapgarh against a temporary gate put up in the area by Muslims during Moharram, was put under house arrest by the district administration on August 5 till 5pm on August 7 at first.

  • SpiceJet flight: DGCA probe on after fliers walk on tarmac

    SpiceJet flight: DGCA probe on after fliers walk on tarmac

    The Directorate General of Civil Aviation is looking into a Saturday night incident at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International, where passengers who landed from Hyderabad on a SpiceJet flight walked on the tarmac towards the terminal, in the absence of an aircraft bus. The incident took place after 11.30pm, soon after SpiceJet's SG 8108 landed at the Delhi airport from Hyderabad.

  • The BSP chief said the national capital was a ‘mini-India’ and a large population of migrants from various states had settled there. Most of the migrants were from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan and Punjab who arrived in the city in search of petty jobs and livelihood (Pic for representation)

    BSP to launch ‘Mission Migrants’ in Delhi to extend reach, regain lost ground

    Lucknow: The Bahujan Samaj Party has decided to launch 'Mission Migrants' to spread its base in Delhi. A meeting of BSP leaders and office-bearers of Delhi unit was held under the chairmanship of party chief Mayawati at the party's central office on Gurdwara Rakabganj Road in Delhi on Sunday. Reports of atrocities on migrants often surfaced, she said. A large number of migrants had to walk long distances to reach home.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out