Did not release list of ‘illegal colonisers’ in Ayodhya: ADA
- The two-page list, purportedly carrying the signature of ADA lekhpal Ajay Bharti, mentions 40 areas in Ayodhya where illegal colonies have allegedly mushroomed.
The Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) on Sunday denied releasing a purported list of 40 people, which included the names of city mayor, a local BJP MLA and a former party legislator, allegedly involved in “illegal colonisation” of land plots in the temple town.
The two-page list, purportedly carrying the signature of ADA lekhpal Ajay Bharti, mentions 40 areas in Ayodhya where illegal colonies have allegedly mushroomed. Ayodhya MLA Ved Prakash Gupta, former Milkipur MLA Gorakhnath Baba and city mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay are among those named.
Dismissing reports of releasing the names, ADA vice-chairman Vishal Singh said that the “leaked list” in question is a preliminary one prepared on August 6. “Ayodhya Development Authority has not released any list. After a probe (of projects), a list was prepared which was leaked... The list was prepared yesterday (Saturday). The junior engineer concerned with enforcement has been directed to visit the area, investigate and take action. Whose name has been put in the list, can be ascertained after investigation.”
He also said that spoiling the image of any political personality is not the objective of the ADA. Talking to news agency PTI, Upadhyay and Gupta alleged that they have been falsely implicated.
-
₹6-lakh drug money recovered from Faridkot assistant jail suptd’s house
Faridkot : Police on Sunday recovered ₹6 lakh drug money at the instance of assistant superintendent of Faridkot Modern Jail, who was arrested with heroin on the jail premises on Saturday. On Saturday, assistant superintendent of the jail, Binny Taank, was caught with eight packets, containing 78gm of heroin, hidden amid papers in a file in his hand. He also allegedly manhandled the wardens, who caught him and attempted to flee but was apprehended.
-
PU proposes by-election for vacant senate seat
Panjab University has proposed a by-election for a seat in the senate which is currently vacant. One Tarun Ghai had been elected from the constituency of teachers of affiliated colleges in August last year. However, vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar declared him ineligible in November. In July, the office of Vice-President of India, who is the PU chancellor, had written to the varsity regarding filling the vacant seat.
-
MLA Raja Bhaiya’s father to now remain under house arrest till Aug 9
Duration of house arrest of Kunda MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh aka Raja Bhaiyya's father Uday Pratap Singh has been extended till the night of August 9—the 10th day of Moharram. Uday Pratap Singh, who was protesting at Kunda tehsil office in Pratapgarh against a temporary gate put up in the area by Muslims during Moharram, was put under house arrest by the district administration on August 5 till 5pm on August 7 at first.
-
SpiceJet flight: DGCA probe on after fliers walk on tarmac
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation is looking into a Saturday night incident at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International, where passengers who landed from Hyderabad on a SpiceJet flight walked on the tarmac towards the terminal, in the absence of an aircraft bus. The incident took place after 11.30pm, soon after SpiceJet's SG 8108 landed at the Delhi airport from Hyderabad.
-
BSP to launch ‘Mission Migrants’ in Delhi to extend reach, regain lost ground
Lucknow: The Bahujan Samaj Party has decided to launch 'Mission Migrants' to spread its base in Delhi. A meeting of BSP leaders and office-bearers of Delhi unit was held under the chairmanship of party chief Mayawati at the party's central office on Gurdwara Rakabganj Road in Delhi on Sunday. Reports of atrocities on migrants often surfaced, she said. A large number of migrants had to walk long distances to reach home.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics