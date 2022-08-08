Did not release list of ‘illegal colonisers’ in Ayodhya: ADA

The Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) on Sunday denied releasing a purported list of 40 people, which included the names of city mayor, a local BJP MLA and a former party legislator, allegedly involved in “illegal colonisation” of land plots in the temple town.

The two-page list, purportedly carrying the signature of ADA lekhpal Ajay Bharti, mentions 40 areas in Ayodhya where illegal colonies have allegedly mushroomed. Ayodhya MLA Ved Prakash Gupta, former Milkipur MLA Gorakhnath Baba and city mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay are among those named.

Dismissing reports of releasing the names, ADA vice-chairman Vishal Singh said that the “leaked list” in question is a preliminary one prepared on August 6. “Ayodhya Development Authority has not released any list. After a probe (of projects), a list was prepared which was leaked... The list was prepared yesterday (Saturday). The junior engineer concerned with enforcement has been directed to visit the area, investigate and take action. Whose name has been put in the list, can be ascertained after investigation.”

He also said that spoiling the image of any political personality is not the objective of the ADA. Talking to news agency PTI, Upadhyay and Gupta alleged that they have been falsely implicated.

