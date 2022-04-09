DigiLocker facility for 3.6 cr UP ration card holders soon

The state government is set to provide DigiLocker facility to 3.6 crore ration card holders in Uttar Pradesh soon.

The facility will enable ration card holders of the state to avail ration easily across the country under ‘One Nation One Card’ scheme, said a government spokesman in a statement.

The department of information technology has included the provision of DigiLocker facility to ration card holders in its 100-day action plan and has already initiated action in this regard.

The DigiLocker facility will not only make ration available to people easily, but also prevent malpractices by dealers. Besides, ration card holders will have no fear of loss or damage of their ration card. Collection of ration by beneficiaries will be digitally recorded on the ration card.

DigiLocker is a virtual locker in which necessary documents such as PAN card, driving licence, voter ID card etc. can be saved. Many types of government certificates can also be stored in it, said the statement and added that Aadhar card is a must for creating an account on Digi in order to avail the locker facility. With DigiLocker one can protect his/her documents and produce them easily when required with no need for them to travel with hard copies of the documents.

