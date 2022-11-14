Dimple was named SP candidate after talks with Shivpal: Ram Gopal

Samajwadi Party (SP) national general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav said the candidature of Dimple Yadav for Mainpuri Lok Sabha byelection was declared after discussion with Shivpal Yadav and thus his absence on day of nomination did not matter.

Younger sibling of the late Mulayam Singh Yadav, Shivpal Yadav is now heading Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSPL). Ram Gopal Yadav said there would be no lacking this time, as seen in the 2019 Lok Sabha election in Mainpuri, and party candidate Dimple Yadav will win with a historic margin.

The SP leader was interacting with the media before nomination of party candidate Dimple Yadav and declined to comment on preparedness by the BJP for the Mainpuri byelection. “The candidature of Dimple Yadav was finalised after consultation with Shivpal Yadav and thus his absence today on day of nomination is immaterial. Total family is united and all will campaign in Mainpuri to ensure victory of the party candidate with a huge margin,” he said.

He admitted that margin of victory of Netaji (the late Mulayam Singh Yadav) remained confined to 94,000 (in 2019) because there were certain ‘lackings’. Mulayam Singh Yadav had won with margins in lakhs in previous elections at Mainpuri—the parliamentary seat won five times by him.

“Those entrusted with the task of campaigning for Netaji in 2019 Lok Sabha election moved away to other districts and people voted on their own but this time no such mistake will be made,” the SP leader said without naming anyone.

Earlier in the day, Ram Gopal Yadav had expressed hope that Aditya Yadav, the son of Shivpal Yadav, may come to Mainpuri for Dimple’s nomination on Monday but he did not come. It was revealed that Shivpal Yadav was in his party office in Lucknow holding a meeting there.