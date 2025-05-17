Discom privatisation: Bidding process to face regulatory test after U.P. govt nod

After the state government’s approval, the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) will now face a crucial regulatory test when the UP Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) examines the bidding document for power distribution privatisation in 42 districts. For representation only (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The chief secretary-headed Energy Task Force cleared the tender document on Friday, but the consultant responsible for its preparation is now under scrutiny, with employees’ unions questioning its appointment.

As per rules, UPPCL needs to get the bidding document examined and cleared by UPERC that may approve, disapprove or order some revisions.

“We will submit the bidding document to UPERC next month,” a senior UPPCL official said, adding, “Once, the document is cleared, we will invite competitive bids from private companies interested in an agreement with the UPPCL to take over the power distribution in 42 districts under the Agra and Varanasi discoms.”

The actual takeover, according to him, may still take four-five months.

The regulatory body’s stance will now determine the course of the privatisation plan in the state.

The UP Vidyut Karmchari Sanyukt Sangharsh Samiti, which has been protesting the proposed privatisation tooth and nail, on Saturday accused the UPPCL management of getting the bidding document cleared in the ETF meeting by hiding facts related to the consultant whom the corporation hired to prepare the tender papers.