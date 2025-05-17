Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Discom privatisation: Bidding process to face regulatory test after U.P. govt nod

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 17, 2025 08:11 PM IST

As per rules, UPPCL needs to get the bidding document examined and cleared by UPERC that may approve, disapprove or order some revisions.

After the state government’s approval, the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) will now face a crucial regulatory test when the UP Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) examines the bidding document for power distribution privatisation in 42 districts.

For representation only (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
For representation only (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The chief secretary-headed Energy Task Force cleared the tender document on Friday, but the consultant responsible for its preparation is now under scrutiny, with employees’ unions questioning its appointment.

As per rules, UPPCL needs to get the bidding document examined and cleared by UPERC that may approve, disapprove or order some revisions.

“We will submit the bidding document to UPERC next month,” a senior UPPCL official said, adding, “Once, the document is cleared, we will invite competitive bids from private companies interested in an agreement with the UPPCL to take over the power distribution in 42 districts under the Agra and Varanasi discoms.”

The actual takeover, according to him, may still take four-five months.

The regulatory body’s stance will now determine the course of the privatisation plan in the state.

The UP Vidyut Karmchari Sanyukt Sangharsh Samiti, which has been protesting the proposed privatisation tooth and nail, on Saturday accused the UPPCL management of getting the bidding document cleared in the ETF meeting by hiding facts related to the consultant whom the corporation hired to prepare the tender papers.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Discom privatisation: Bidding process to face regulatory test after U.P. govt nod
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 17, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On