Dismiss cops involved in very serious offences, says UP CM

The chief minister’s statement came following the death of a Kanpur businessman at a hotel in his home district Gorakhpur
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 05:45 PM IST
Yogi Adityanath issued these police-specific instructions at the Covid-19 review meeting. (File photo)

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said illegal activities by police personnel were not acceptable and those found involved in “very serious offences” would be dismissed. He also said that no important field postings be given to any tainted police officers and personnel.

Yogi Adityanath issued these police-specific instructions at the Covid-19 review meeting.

The CM’s statement came following the death of a Kanpur businessman at a hotel in his home district Gorakhpur. Manish Gupta, 36, died on Monday night after he was allegedly beaten up by some policemen, prompting the authorities to register a murder case against them.

“Of late, there have been complaints of involvement of police officers, personnel in unauthorised activities. This is just not acceptable. The police department has no place for any such persons. Identify all such personnel, make a list along with the evidence against them and act against them as per the rules and regulations. Dismiss from the police services all such officers and personnel who are found involved in serious crimes. Do not post those with tainted images on any important field postings,” Yogi said, according to the statement issued by the chief minister’s office.

The chief minister also asked officials to penalise and seize all such vehicles that blare hooters in an unauthorised manner. “Such vehicles spoil the atmosphere on the roads. Act tough against them,” said Yogi.

