Dispose of pending land dispute cases on priority, DMs told

LUCKNOW The revenue department on Wednesday directed divisional commissioners and district magistrates to dispose of pending land dispute cases on priority basis. A 60-day special drive will be launched in all districts wherein all revenue related matters and land dispute cases will be settled, said officials.

The state government went into action mode after the killing of six people in a group clash over a land dispute in Fatehpur village in Deoria on October 2. (Pic for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

District administration officers had been directed to dispose of cases related to boundary of land within three months, those related to possession of land by succession within 45 days and cases related to division of land holding within six months, said a revenue department officer.

The state government went into action mode after the killing of six people in a group clash over a land dispute in Fatehpur village in Deoria on October 2. Earlier, three members of a family were allegedly killed over a land dispute in the Mohiuddinpur village area of Kaushambi on September 14.

The state government had already suspended 21 officers of revenue and police department on charges of negligence in duty and corruption.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking cognizance of both the cases, the state government directed district administration officers to dispose of pending land dispute cases. During the review of the Integrated Grievance Redressal System (IGRS), it was found that the progress of various cases and their disposal was not uploaded regularly and there was a need for reform in the system. Irregularities were detected in the measurement of land as well, the officer said.

Divisional commissioners and district magistrates were asked to collect details of pending revenue cases/land dispute cases in various courts.

“They should prepare a work plan and launch a special drive for the disposal of cases on schedule. The cases should be disposed of according to the schedule mentioned in the UP-Revenue Code Bill 2006, Revenue Code Rules, 2016, and order issued by the state government on September 6,” the officer added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said the DM will review the progress of disposal of cases daily in courts as well as IGRS and strict action would be taken against government officers and employees involved in negligence or delay in disposal of land dispute cases.

If there is requirement of police force during the measurement of land, then assistance of district police officer should be taken, he added.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!