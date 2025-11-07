Distinct reality: PCA team playing beside UPCA’s?

The question of whether it is fair for a vast and populous state like Uttar Pradesh to have only one Ranji Trophy team has become a significant topic of debate in domestic cricket. With approximately 250 million residents and 75 districts, UP is the most populous state in India and arguably one of the largest administrative regions in the world by population. Purvanchal Cricket Association has been conducting tournaments on the regular basis for the last five years. (Sourced)

Despite this, it currently fields just one team in the Ranji Trophy, India’s premier domestic first-class cricket tournament. This has led to growing demands for restructuring the cricketing framework in UP to better serve its immense population and talent pool.

The Ranji Trophy, which serves as a crucial platform for Indian cricketers to showcase their skills and earn national recognition, offers limited opportunities when only a single team represents such a huge state. The Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) oversees the state’s cricket activities, but managing and nurturing talent from 75 districts through one team is a complicated and often inadequate process.

As a result, many promising players struggle to get noticed. This is reflected in the fact that some cricketers originally from UP, such as Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Mohammed Shami, and others, have played for different states due to better opportunities outside UP.

The demand for more representative teams has found political support recently as chief minister Yogi Adityanath raised this issue during the UP T20 League final, emphasising that the state’s youth, though passionate and talented, do not get enough platforms to perform.

“If UP had four teams in domestic competitions like the Ranji Trophy, it would broaden opportunities for players and contribute better to Indian cricket as a whole,” he said on the occasion.

In fact, this statement has rekindled hopes of cricket fans and players, especially in regions like Purvanchal, which has a population exceeding 80 million. The Purvanchal Cricket Association (PCA), representing Eastern UP, has long sought recognition from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to field an independent team in domestic tournaments.

Since 2005, PCA has been active in organising competitions and promoting cricket talent locally. It even received support from the court, which issued directives to the BCCI on considering its recognition. Despite some positive engagements, the BCCI is yet to grant full recognition, citing the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association’s existing authority.

However, the BCCI has shown some willingness to offer associate membership under certain conditions after consulting UPCA. The PCA has stressed several exceptional circumstances that support its claim like UP is the largest and most populous state in India (and globally, a state of this population size is unprecedented), and its 75 districts present administrative challenges to a single cricket association managing representative cricket.

Thus, decentralisation of sports will offer better access and fairness to thousands of aspiring players who currently lack adequate opportunities. If the BCCI approves multiple Ranji Trophy teams from UP, starting with a team from Purvanchal and potentially others, it will mark a historic shift in domestic cricket.

It could revolutionise talent-scouting and development, reduce player migration to other states, and empower regional cricket associations. Moreover, ongoing infrastructure developments like the international cricket stadium being built in Varanasi and plans for another in Gorakhpur signal readiness for decentralised cricket growth in the state.

PCA secretary, SM Arshad, said that the Purvanchal Cricket Association has been continuously working for players since 2005 and has organised several successful competitions at the state level. “We have been trying for a long time to get recognition from the BCCI. We have also received a green light from the high court in this regard, but the matter is still pending.”

“Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has also emphasised the need for changes in the state’s cricket structure. Now, we are confident that the BCCI may grant recognition to the Purvanchal Cricket Association by the end of this year or next year,” he said.

According to him, the PCA organized the Purvanchal T20 Cricket League last year in Varanasi, Chandauli, and Jaunpur, which was very successful. Its objective was to prepare local players for a bigger platform.

“Having only one Ranji team for a state with a population of 250 million is not fair in any way. But with the CM’s recent statement, we now hope that it will soon be possible to see a Purvanchal team playing in the Ranji Trophy,” he added.