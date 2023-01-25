Distinguished service: President’s Medal for ADG (ATS) Naveen Arora, 4 others from UP

LUCKNOW On the eve of Republic Day, 79 police officers from Uttar Pradesh were among the 901 police personnel from the nation who were awarded Presidential police medals, an accolade given to achievers in the force every year.

ADG (Anti-Terrorist Squad) Naveen Arora was among five personnel from UP who received the President’s Medal for distinguished service. The other four were DGP Raja Srivastava, ADG (technical services) Mohit Agarwal, head constable Vijay Kumar (Varanasi) and ADG N Ravinder.

The other 74 officers from UP were awarded the President’s Meritorious Service Police Medal. Officers from various districts, and holding posts across the board, were recognised for their services. Thirty of the awardees were from Lucknow. The recipients ranged from inspectors, commissioners of police and sub-inspectors, to platoon commanders, radio sub-inspectors and superintendents.