Distribution of appointment letters to 60,244 police recruits in June second week

The distribution of appointment letters for 60,244 positions of constable in the Civil Police through direct recruitment for the year 2023 is proposed in the second week of June, as per the directions of the chief minister, stated the letter from the UP Director General of Police (DGP) on Monday. The officials said the event is likely to be held in Lucknow at Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee International Ekana Stadium. (Pic for representation only)

The letter outlines the next steps in the recruitment process for constables in the Civil Police, including the distribution of appointment letters and the actions required from the home districts to facilitate the process. The letter is addressed to all Police Commissioners and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSP) of different districts across the state.

The letter stated that the allocation of cadres for 48,196 male and 12,048 female candidates has been done through a previous order issued in this direction.. It further stated that the home districts of the new recruits are required to take the following actions on a priority basis. It included the files of selected candidates should be made available to the Joining Training Course (JTC) district by June 3 (Tuesday). The selected candidates will be summoned for a short period, and they will be informed about the details of the programme.

The DGP explained that the male candidates are required to wear full-sleeve white shirts, khaki pants, and black shoes, while female candidates should wear plain salwar suits or sarees He said the home districts will make arrangements for the candidates to travel to Lucknow and back, and the Police Commissioner, Lucknow, will make arrangements for their stay.