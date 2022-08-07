Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
DM inspects Kakori’s memorial site ahead of its anniversary on August 9

Updated on Aug 07, 2022 11:15 PM IST
The district magistrate also directed that the names and brief biographies of freedom fighters martyred in the Kakori action should be engraved on stones.
DM Surya Pal Gangwar during an on-site inspection of the preparations for the upcoming anniversary event at Kakori’s martyr memorial site. (SOURCED)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

District magistrate (DM) Surya Pal Gangwar inspected the preparations at Kakori’s martyrs memorial site in Baz Nagar, Hardoi Road, for the upcoming event on the anniversary of the Kakori action to be held on Tuesday.

During the inspection, Gangwar toured the entire property and assessed the arrangements made. Deputy DM Sadar informed him that a large LED screen has been installed on the premises to showcase the documentary about the Kakori action.

The exhibition hall was also inspected by Gangwar. He asked the officials to ensure cleanliness on the access road and venue. The district magistrate directed all officers to ensure that the event gets wide publicity so that as many people as possible can come to this historical monument to pay tribute to the freedom fighters.

The DM also directed that the names and brief biographies of freedom fighters martyred in the Kakori action should be engraved on stones.

Officials from various departments such as tourism, transport, secondary education, police, tehsil Sadar, Nagar panchayat Kakori, municipal corporation and health were also present during the inspection.

