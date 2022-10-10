DM visits traffic control room on Milad-un-Nabi, inspects procession routes

To ensure a smooth flow of traffic on Milad-un-Nabi when processions are taken out in several parts of the city, concerned officials monitored all major routes through CCTVs on Sunday. To supervise the monitoring by authorities through surveillance cameras, district magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar visited the Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) control room in the Smart City office on the occasion.

During his visit to the ITMS control room, the DM was informed that the city traffic was being monitored through detector cameras installed at 155 crossings, surveillance cameras at 27 crossings, and public address systems at 20 sensitive crossings. Gangwar directed concerned officials to install cameras on the remaining routes as well.

“City officials should have a list of processions that are taken out in the city in a year. We must also know the areas where these processions are carried out. Such a list will help us keep a vigil on all routes,” said the DM. He added, “Security should be beefed up in sensitive areas, at bus stops, railway stations, and airports. Mobile surveillance cameras should be used to monitor processions.”

