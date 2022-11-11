Doc duped of 1.75 cr on pretext of land deal in Barabanki

LUCKNOW Two men allegedly duped a doctor of ₹1.75 crore on the pretext of providing land for a hospital in Barabanki district and threatened his staff with dire consequences when asked to return the amount. The police lodged an FIR under appropriate sections on Wednesday after intervention of a local court.

Two persons, Sanjay Kumar Shahi of Gorakhpur and Om Prakash Singh of Bahraich, were booked on charges of cheating, criminal breach of trust and criminal intimidation. The complainant, Dr Virendra Singh Patel, accused them of ₹1.75-crore fraud on the pretext of providing around 19 bigha land on Dewa road. The duo neither provided the land, nor returned the amount, and were issuing life threats to the doctor when asked to return the amount, said Sanjay Maurya, inspector in-charge of Kotwali City in Barabanki.

The complainant, who runs Aastha Hospital in front of Anand Bhawan in Barabanki, said he had a requirement for land to bring up his new hospital and institute, following which the two accused approached him in July 2019 and assured him of land on Dewa road. He said the deal was fixed at ₹1.90 crore for 19 bigha land and ₹1.75 crore was paid to the duo through online money transfer and advance cheques.

Patel said the deal was delayed due to the pandemic and the two accused kept on delaying it till August 2022, when he demanded his money back. His complaint was registered by the local police, following which he approached the court for registration of the FIR. The police registered the FIR after the court directed them to do so.