Doc in the dock for keeping pistol on table while seeing patients

A doctor, posted at Malihabad community health centre (CHC), was on Saturday transferred to Nagram CHC after a video, showing him on duty with a pistol on his table, went viral.

Senior officials took cognisance of the video and ordered action against the doctor, including an inquiry.

In the video, it is seen that the doctor is attending to patients while his pistol lay on the table. A probe found the video to be correct and the doctor was transferred, besides being warned.

“No act of indiscipline will be tolerated at any of the government health facilities,” said chief medical officer of Lucknow Dr Manoj Agrawal, who issued the transfer order.

He said, “Further action will be decided once the probe is completed.”

This is not the first time when this doctor has been found engaged in indiscipline. On March 9, another video of him had gone viral in which he was found treating patients in an inebriated state. At that time a probe was ordered and is still not complete.

