‘Contract killer’ has a change of heart, alerts doc about murder plot

LUCKNOW A doctor in Shahjahanpur approached the police and sought security cover fearing threat to life after an alleged contract killer informed him that he had been asked to eliminate him. The FIR was registered against one Rajan Sharma (alleged contract killer) and other unidentified people at the Shahjahan Kotwali police station under IPC sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 507 (criminal intimidation) through phone. (Pic for representation)

Dr Som Shekhar, who runs Shekhar hospital at Brij Vihar colony Dixit, lodged an FIR on Tuesday stating that the killer had a change of heart as his life was once saved by him and alerted him about the conspiracy over phone, said police.

The FIR was registered against one Rajan Sharma (alleged contract killer) and other unidentified people at the Shahjahan Kotwali police station under IPC sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 507 (criminal intimidation) through phone, said Sudhir Jaiswal, Shahjahanpur ASP (city).

The ASP said the doctor had been provided security cover following the threat perception.

As per the FIR, Dr Dixit stated that an 18-year-old youth approached up around 3pm on Monday and asked him to talk to a person over the phone. The person introduced himself as Rajan Sharma, saying he had been given ₹80 lakh contract to eliminate him and he had already taken an advance amount for it, stated the doctor.

“Rajan Sharma decided to alert the doctor about the conspiracy as the latter had saved his life in the past. Sharma also asked the doctor to meet him in Lucknow or Delhi without informing the police,” another police official said. He said the alleged killer also asked the doctor to help him in disposing of criminal cases lodged against him.