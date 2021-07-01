Doctors’ 100% effort gives two 90+ Covid patients new lease of life in Uttar Pradesh

Amid the many challenges posed by Covid-19, doctors in Agra and Jhansi did wonders by restoring two nonagenarians to health. While one patient was aged 98 years, the other was 95.

The recovery of a 1923-born Covid-19 infected man from UP’s Agra district was one of the biggest testimonies to the perseverance of the doctors.

“I still remember the Covid first wave. In the absence of the line of treatment and vaccine, even the doctors were clueless how to tackle the deadly virus that had gripped the state. And at the same time, we came across the case of a 98-year-old Covid patient, Gyan Chand Gupta, who was suffering from breathlessness and fever,” said a doctor at Agra’s Nayati Hospital where Gupta was admitted.

Prashant Agyani, media advisor with Nayati Hospital, said Gupta, who was 98 years’ old, approached the hospital on May 29, 2020.

“He was in a serious condition, suffering from UTI (urinary tract infection), weakness, breathlessness and other ailments. Because of his age, we got him hospitalised under the most vulnerable patient category,” said Agyani. He said initially Gupta was put on five-litre oxygen support.

A dedicated team of doctors and paramedical staff was tasked with handling the case, he said. With regular treatment and proper medication, a massive improvement in Gupta’s health was witnessed.

“We all were happy with the improvement and the way his body responded to the treatment. It took around 13 to 14 days for him to recover completely, and, on June 12, 2020, he was discharged,” he added.

Gyan Chand Gupta’s son Arun Kumar Gupta thanked the doctors and called them the “real saviours”.

“Indeed, it was a tough situation, but with the help of the doctors, my father has now recovered completely and by God’s grace he is healthy,” said Arun Kumar Gupta.

His father had retired in 1983 as an executive engineer in the irrigation department and stays in the Gandhi Nagar area of Agra.

On the senior Gupta’s recovery, Agra district magistrate Prabhu N Singh had tweeted: “97 years old Mr Gupta, a Covind 19 patient, discharged hale and hearty from L2 facility Nayati Agra. He is a motivation to all of us and ray of hope to all Covid patients, especially those of old age. Salute to Mr Gupta.”

This was not the lone example showing the never say die spirit of doctors in UP.

Another befitting example was of Maan Kunwar, 95, fondly known as “Jhansi Ki Rani”. Kunwar was admitted in the Covid ward of Rani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi on July 19, 2020. She won the battle against Covid in a mere seven days.

“This happened because of her indomitable spirit and the medical staff did not mind her flare-ups,” said Dr Anshul Jain, superintendent in-charge of the Covid-19 hospital.

She was asymptomatic but the RT-PCR test had found her positive, said her son Chote Lal, resident of Talpura, Jhansi.

Recollecting his experience of treating Kunwar, Dr Jain said initially the patient was worried as she was away from her family members.

“Patients at this age take time to adapt to the hospital environment, but later she gelled well. The junior doctors made her talk with her family on the phone and arranged video calls,” Dr Jain said.

After recovery, she was discharged on the evening of July 25, 2020, but advised seven-day home quarantine in accordance with Covid protocol.

Jhansi district magistrate Andhra Vamsi said whoever had good immunity and did not lead a sedentary lifestyle had fairly a good chance of overcoming this infection.

“Healthy diet, physical exercise and boosting the immunity through balanced lifestyle and diet improves the lymphatic activity,” he said.

There were several other elderly patients who were given a new lease of life by doctors.

In Uttar Pradesh, Covid-19 has affected more than 17 lakh people, suggested data available with the health department. Of these, the data suggested that 1,90,000 people who got affected were over 60 years of age. Over 22,000 deaths have been reported in Uttar Pradesh so far.