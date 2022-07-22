Doctors at Era’s medical college in Lucknow correct spinal deformity
Doctors of the Era’s Lucknow Medical College and Hospital successfully corrected spinal deformity in a 23-year-old male patient.
“The patient admitted on July 6 had D9 and D10 vertebrae fused along with neurological involvement of his both lower limbs. A kyphotic deformity of his spine was noticed by the parents at the age of 6-months and which gradually kept progressing,” said Dr Abhinav Kumar Srivastava-consultant spinal surgeon.
Dr Srivastava along with his team of residents Dr Nabeil Sufyan and Dr Ayush Gupta performed this surgery in a marathon procedure with the support of anaesthesia team comprising Dr Sunny Deol Gautam and his resident Dr B Mohan.
“The patient was operated on July 15 under neuro-monitoring. We did the surgery at one-third the cost that would have come at any other centre,” said Dr Srivastava. “Post procedure patient has no neurological deficit and is able to walk without support,” said Dr Srivastava, trained in endoscopic spinal surgery, minimally invasive spinal surgery, robotic spinal surgery and navigational guided spinal surgery.
Cops bust jobs-abroad racket, 4 held in Lucknow
Police on Thursday arrested four persons from Vibhuti Khand area and subsequently claimed to have unearthed an emigration racket that was operating from the state capital. The police also seized passports with visas of 23 youths and several other incriminating documents from their office near Kathauta crossing that was functional for past three months. Those arrested were identified as gang leader Javed Iqbal, 36, Manjesh Kumar Dubey, 23, Pupshpendra Kumar, 26, and Mukesh Kumar, 27.
Police workout temple priest’s murder, one held
The tantrik-cum-temple priest Rajesh Rawat, whose body was recovered near the temple in Salempur Acchka village in Nagram on Sunday, was murdered over illicit relations, police said on Thursday. Police also arrested one Ram Sewak, a resident of nearby Samesi village for allegedly murdering Rawat, 45, when he was sleeping outside his hut near Natveer Baba temple in Salempur Achka village on Saturday/ Sunday night.
Themed food trail, river museum and art gallery to come up at Curzon bridge in Prayagraj before Mahakumbh 2025
The historical two-storey rail-road Phaphamau Curzon Bridge built over the Ganga will be made a grand tourist attraction before the Mahakumbh 2025. Officials said a themed food trail would be developed on the rail route of the bridge. It will have stalls decorated in special designs offering local delicacies. The proposal aimed to highlight the spiritual, cultural and historical heritage of Sangam city. All this would be shown digitally, they added.
‘NIPUN Bharat Mission to strengthen students’ foundational learning’
Lucknow The basic education department organised a programme 'UP Hai Taiyar-Readiness of Uttar Pradesh on the NIPUN Bharat Mission' here on Thursday. NIPUN Bharat Mission or National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy was launched by the union education ministry under the Samagra Shiksha scheme (an overarching programme for the school education sector extending from preschool to class 12) aligned with NEP (National Education Policy) 2020.
Ludhiana | 2 bodies found on railway tracks
Two unidentified bodies were found on the railway tracks in separate locations between Ludhiana and Dhandari Kalan. In the first incident, the mutilated body of a man who appears to be around 25-year-old was found on the tracks near Vishkarma Chowk at around 10.30 am, following which a team led by assistant sub-inspector Ramesh Kumar reached the spot and initiated a probe. He added that there were no CCTV cameras installed near the spot.
