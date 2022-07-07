Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by 50
lucknow news

Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by 50

The rate of domestic LPG cylinder of 14.2 kg has gone up by ₹50. Thus, now the consumers will have to pay ₹1090.50 for the cylinder that was earlier available at ₹1040.50
(Pic for representation)
Published on Jul 07, 2022 12:51 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The rate of domestic LPG cylinder of 14.2 kg has gone up by 50. Thus, now the consumers will have to pay 1090.50 for the cylinder that was earlier available at 1040.50.

Likewise, the rate of 5 kg cylinder has increased from 382.50 to 400.50, while the rate of 10 kg composite cylinder that was earlier available at 741.50 will now be procured at 777.

There has been some price drop in the 19 kg commercial cylinder. From 2130.50, they are now available at 2122 which means reduction of 8.50.

Meanwhile, the Centre’s decision of price hike has drawn flak from the Opposition. Congress spokesperson Ashok Singh termed the increase in rates of domestic LPG as ‘draconian’ and appealed to the Centre to roll back the hike. He said, “People are struggling to earn as jobs have been lost after the pandemic. The economy is going down, but the government has decided to increase the rates of domestic LPG, which is unjustified.”

RELATED STORIES

Ashotosh Varma, spokesperson of Samajwadi Party said, “The government is insensitive towards problems of the poor and the middle class and the increase in domestic LPG is only going to hurt them. The rates of domestic cylinders have doubled in the last three years.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP