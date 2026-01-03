Donation box stolen from Sheetla Mata temple, CCTV captures youth hesitating before theft

A donation box was stolen from the ancient Sheetla Mata (Shitla Devi) temple in the Sadar area under the Cantt police station limits. CCTV footage shows a young man committing the theft after briefly hesitating and offering prayers inside the shrine. Police have registered a complaint and launched a search operation, suspecting that the accused may be a minor. ACP Cantt Abhay Pratap Mall said the incident occurred at the Mata Shitla Devi Temple on Nehru Road. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

ACP Cantt Abhay Pratap Mall said the incident occurred at the Mata Shitla Devi Temple on Nehru Road. He stated that the temple priest discovered the theft on Friday morning upon arriving for daily rituals and finding the donation box missing. The priest then checked the CCTV cameras installed at the temple and subsequently submitted the footage to the Cantt Police Station along with a formal complaint.

The police official said the CCTV footage shows a barefoot young man entering the temple, suggesting he had removed his shoes outside. He went straight to the donation box but paused before touching it and looked toward the idol. The visuals show the youth standing near the box for about 15 seconds, wiping sweat from his face and appearing confused.

Before lifting the donation box, the youth carefully removed the items placed on top of it. He gently shifted the vermilion bowl, placed the lit lamp aside without extinguishing it, and removed the matchbox and the red cloth covering the box. He then tried to lift the donation box, struggled briefly, and eventually picked it up.

The official added that police are examining the footage. The official said that efforts are underway to identify and trace the accused, who appears to be a minor.