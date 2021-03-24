Don’t hike fees this session: Dy CM urges schools

: Deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma on Wednesday appealed to management of all the private schools across Uttar Pradesh not to hike fees in this new academic session in view of prevailing Covid-19 situation in the state.

He said, “The schools must not increase fees in this academic session. I am sure school management and principals will understand the crisis situation and provide relief to parents. The spike in Covid-19 cases has led the government to give an extended Holi vacation to break the chain.”

Sharma was speaking at the felicitation function of corona warriors organised by Unaided Private Schools Associations, UP at Farida Abraham Memorial auditorium, La Martiniere Girls’ College on Wednesday.

He said private schools are helping the government by imparting quality education.

Last year also the state government did not allowed schools to increase fees.

The mega event saw felicitation of members of police departments as the true Covid Warriors. A total of 13 police personnel, including commissioner of Police, DK Thakur and joint commissioner of police Naveen Arora were felicitated.

Besides, 10 eminent personalities of Lucknow from the field of education, medical, art, literature and social reformers were also honoured.

President Anil Agarwal and secretary, Mala Mehra said for the very first-time schools across UP came together to recognize the efforts of bravehearts of the police department. Principal La Martiniere Girls College Aashrita Dass welcomed the guests.

The event also saw the launch of Mission Gyan Ganga, a book bank for the less fortunate students. The idea was conceptualized by joint commissioner, law and order Naveen Arora, who had earlier successfully launched the Vastra Seva Kendra where free clothes are given to those in need.

Commissioner of Police DK Thakur lauded the efforts of the Commissionerate and spoke about the challenges being faced by the police department.