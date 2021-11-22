Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Don’t make “provocative” statements on farm laws: Maya to BJP leaders

Published on Nov 22, 2021 10:50 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has alleged that some Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders are vitiating atmosphere with their “provocative” statements on the issue of farm laws despite the PM’s announcement that these three laws would be repealed. She also said it was necessary to what she termed rein in the rhetoric of the BJP leaders to instil confidence among the farmers.

In a tweet on Monday, Mayawati also said: “By repealing the three agriculture laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi fulfilled the demand of the farmers who have been agitating for almost a year. Some other legitimate demands of the farmers also need a timely solution so that they can return to their respective home after being satisfied and fully engage in their work.”

