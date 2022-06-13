Don’t take part in protests over Friday violence: UP’s AIMIM to party workers

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in Uttar Pradesh on Monday called upon its leaders, office bearers and workers to not participate in any dharna or demonstration organised in any district. The party’s instructions come against the backdrop of the Uttar Pradesh Police stepping up the crackdown on those involved in violence and arson during protests in some districts of the state last Friday.

Addressing a press conference at party office in.Lucknow, AIMIM state unit president Shaukat Ali said, “The party does not support any dharna or demonstration that are unconstitutional. Messages have been sent to all the state unit office bearers, district presidents and workers to maintain a distance from them.”

Slamming the Prayagraj police for lodging a case against party leaders, Ali said, “Without any evidence or testimony of witnesses, the Prayagraj police blamed the AIMIM for the Friday violence. They lodged an FIR against party district unit president Shah Alam and other party workers to tarnish their image. The party condemns the police action.”

“The AIMIM demands an impartial inquiry into the incident by a committee constituted by the Allahabad high court and a special investigation team of Uttar Pradesh government,” he said. Ali claimed that the increasing support base of the AIMIM across UP and in other states had unnerved the ruling BJP and other rival political parties.

“Earlier under a conspiracy, FIRs have not only been lodged against AIMIM national president Asaduddin Owaisi but also against other party leaders in a planned manner in UP and other states. The people are aware of the fact that AIMIM has a clean image. The party has faith in the Constitution and the democracy,” Ali said.

He added that the AIMIM does not promote or support unconstitutional activities, hate speeches, dharnas, demonstrations and violent activities.

Meanwhile, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi condemned the demolition of the house of Javed Mohammad alias Javed Pump located in Kareli area of Prayagraj.

In a tweet, Owaisi said, “Even if police have registered a case against Javed, they have no authority to demolish his house. The state government has not run bulldozer over the house of Javed but over the rule of law of the country. The house belonged to his wife and family members.

The Uttar Pradesh Police have so far arrested 325 people from eight districts of the state in connection with the violence that took place following Friday prayers on June 10, an official said on Monday.