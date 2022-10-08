Double murder in Etah village, accused arrested

Agra A man and his daughter were brutally murdered while the man’s wife was badly injured in a village in Etah on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. The named accused, from the same village and known to the family, was arrested from the bus stand when he was trying to escape. The reason behind the murder was not known as yet, said police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“A double murder took place on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday in a village in Etah. The accused, now in police custody, entered the house and attacked three of the family members with an iron rod, which has been recovered by the police,” said DIG Aligarh Range, Deepak Kumar who reached the spot on Friday.

“The accused Puneet alias Nanhe is from the same village and was known to the victim family. He has been booked under section 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 452 (House trespass) of Indian Penal Code,” the DIG said.

Deceased Antram’s daughter-in-law Shashi lodged the FIR against Puneet. In her police complainant, she said Puneet alias Nanhe entered the house at 11 pm and attacked her father-in-law Antram, mother-in- law Phool Shree and sister-in-law Tanishi with an iron rod. She said she raised alarm and later police arrived on getting information.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

All three were rushed to the nearest health centre where Antram and his daughter were declared dead while Phoolshree was referred to Agra.

“We are investigating the exact reason behind the killing and a case has been registered. The accused Puneet alias Nanhe was arrested at Aliganj bus stand when he was attempting to escape. All efforts will be made to ensure speedy trial to impart justice to the victim family,” said Deepak Kumar.

Family members revealed that the deceased had no enmity with the accused or anybody else in the village.