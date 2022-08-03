Downpour cools Sangam city, water logging makes life tough

PRAYAGRAJ: The Sangam city, which received a delayed monsoon this year and has been undergoing a long dry spell with only intermittent rain, received a downpour on Tuesday that cooled down the temperature. However, this also led to several localities becoming water logged. Likewise, several localities also suffered power disruption and low voltage.

As per the meteorological department of the Indian Air Force (IAF), Bamrauli, the city received 4.6mm of rainfall and recorded a maximum temperature of 33.2 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 30.4 degrees Celsius.

The downpour inundated several localities where water entered houses. Several roads and streets had knee-deep rain water, making it tough for commuters to pass.

The rain, which continued for almost two hours, derailed routine life in the city. Main roads and by-lanes of several localities, including Khuldabad, Nakkas Khona, Station Road, Leader Road, Georgetown, Tagore town, Kydganj, Dariyabad, Meerapur, Johnstonganj, Muttigunj, Allahapur, LIC colony, Sobatiyabagh, Govindpur, Salori and Chota Bagarah besides low lying areas of Mumfordganj, Rajapur and Ashok Nagar etc all remained water logged for hours.

Surprisingly, while the low-lying areas of the city and the localities such as Civil Lines, Katra etc witnessed severe water logging, the western part of city, including Sulem Sarai, Bamrauli, Manauri etc received scanty rain.

The downpour also caused traffic congestion at almost every important crossing of the city. The most problematic area was the road under the Niranjan railway over bridge where commuters had to pass through waist-deep water. Several of the two-wheelers and even four wheelers remained stuck on this road under the bridge for hours.

Pitch work of the potholes that were repaired recently was also damaged. Large parts of roads in various localities were washed away creating large potholes. At many places, muddy sides of the roads caved in resulting in four-wheelers getting stuck.

“Every time there is heavy rain, residents of entire Allahapur and its adjoining areas suffer the most as water not only block the movements enters the houses thereby causing damage to both life and property. But the authorities concerned remain inactive,” said Suraj Srivastava, a resident of Allahapur.

“Earlier, it was a much-needed relief from the heat and people were happy that the monsoon finally hit the city but so much rainfall in a short duration is also creating problems,” said Anjana Mishra, a resident of Civil Lines.

With power supply hit, several localities of the city were affected for several hours.

The heavy rain, however, brought smiles on the faces of farmers who had lost all hopes of reaping a decent Kharif crops this year. “Due to the delayed rain, we were dejected but today’s heavy rain will immensely help our paddy crop,” said Mahesh Mishra of Phaphamau.

