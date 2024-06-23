 Dr Mookerjee dedicated his life to country’s unity: Yogi - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jun 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Dr Mookerjee dedicated his life to country’s unity: Yogi

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 23, 2024 10:41 PM IST

UP CM Yogi Adityanath honored Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his 71st death anniversary, highlighting his dedication to India's unity.

Paying tribute to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee (1901-1953) on his 71st death anniversary on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said his life was dedicated to the unity and integrity of India.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, along with some of his cabinet colleagues and other BJP leaders paying tribute to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his death anniversary in Lucknow on June 23. (HT photo)
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, along with some of his cabinet colleagues and other BJP leaders paying tribute to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his death anniversary in Lucknow on June 23. (HT photo)

“The country became independent in 1947 and in 1950 India implemented its Constitution. But then Congress-led government made a malicious attempt to seriously harm the national integrity by adding Article 370 to the Constitution,” Yogi added.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

“Dr Mookerjee, who was a minister in the central government at the time, left his post and started a massive movement to remove Article 370 from Kashmir for the prestige and integrity of the country,” the CM said at an event organised in memory of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh founding president at Syama Prasad Mookerjee (Civil) Hospital here.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Lucknow Mahanagar unit had organised the event wherein the CM paid floral tribute to Dr Mookerjee’s statue. Yogi said Dr Mookerjee sacrificed his life for Kashmir Satyagraha which he had started with scores of Bharatiya Jana Sangh workers.

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh, Lucknow mayor Sushma Kharakwal, BJP’s Lucknow metropolitan unit president Anand Dwivedi and MLA Neeraj Bora also paid their tribute to Dr Mookerjee at the event.

Earlier, in a post on X, the CM said, “Humble tribute to the great patriot, founder president of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, excellent educationist, guide of nationalists, revered Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his martyrdom day! His entire life and sacrifice, dedicated to the unity and integrity of India, is a great inspiration for the people of the country.’’

Dr Mookerjee served as India’s first minister for industry and supply in PM Jawaharlal Nehru’s cabinet. After falling out with Nehru, he resigned from Nehru’s cabinet in 1950.

In 1951, he along with Balraj Madhok and Deendayal Upadhyaya founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh. He was also a member of the Constituent Assembly of India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / Dr Mookerjee dedicated his life to country’s unity: Yogi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On