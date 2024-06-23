Dr Mookerjee dedicated his life to country’s unity: Yogi

Paying tribute to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee (1901-1953) on his 71st death anniversary on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said his life was dedicated to the unity and integrity of India. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, along with some of his cabinet colleagues and other BJP leaders paying tribute to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his death anniversary in Lucknow on June 23. (HT photo)

“The country became independent in 1947 and in 1950 India implemented its Constitution. But then Congress-led government made a malicious attempt to seriously harm the national integrity by adding Article 370 to the Constitution,” Yogi added.

“Dr Mookerjee, who was a minister in the central government at the time, left his post and started a massive movement to remove Article 370 from Kashmir for the prestige and integrity of the country,” the CM said at an event organised in memory of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh founding president at Syama Prasad Mookerjee (Civil) Hospital here.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Lucknow Mahanagar unit had organised the event wherein the CM paid floral tribute to Dr Mookerjee’s statue. Yogi said Dr Mookerjee sacrificed his life for Kashmir Satyagraha which he had started with scores of Bharatiya Jana Sangh workers.

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh, Lucknow mayor Sushma Kharakwal, BJP’s Lucknow metropolitan unit president Anand Dwivedi and MLA Neeraj Bora also paid their tribute to Dr Mookerjee at the event.

Earlier, in a post on X, the CM said, “Humble tribute to the great patriot, founder president of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, excellent educationist, guide of nationalists, revered Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his martyrdom day! His entire life and sacrifice, dedicated to the unity and integrity of India, is a great inspiration for the people of the country.’’

Dr Mookerjee served as India’s first minister for industry and supply in PM Jawaharlal Nehru’s cabinet. After falling out with Nehru, he resigned from Nehru’s cabinet in 1950.

In 1951, he along with Balraj Madhok and Deendayal Upadhyaya founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh. He was also a member of the Constituent Assembly of India.