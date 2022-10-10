Drain wall collapses in Lucknow, action against officials likely

The wall of the drain near Jawahar Nagar on Nabiullah Road collapsed due to heavy rainfall on Monday, leaving many areas inundated. Following the incident, district magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar ordered concerned officials to lodge an FIR against the project manager and the contractor involved in the construction of the wall.

Taking swift action, DM Gangwar ordered officials to demolish the entire boundary wall and construct a new one with better tensile strength. The DM also directed ADM Sadar to remove the debris caused by the wall collapse along with the encroachments around it. The wall collapse could have led to casualties as the area on the other side of it is densely populated.

“There was no report of anyone getting injured in the accident. During the inspection, it came to my notice that the contractor and the project manager of the executing organisation did not make arrangements for the structural strength,” said the DM. He added, “The accident took place due to laxity in the construction work. Therefore, instructions were given to register an FIR against the contractor and the project manager of Construction And Design Services.”

