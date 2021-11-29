Draw inspiration from paralympics medal winners: UP governor

LUCKNOW Governor Anandiben Patel on Monday said that idea, innovation and ability to take risk in life would help students overcome all their woes and a combination of these three would help them become more useful for the nation.

Speaking at the eighth convocation ceremony of Dr Shakuntala Misra National Rehabilitation University (DSMRU), she asked divyang students (with special needs) to draw inspiration from participants of the Tokyo Paralympics who won medals and brought laurels to the country.

She also lauded bureaucrat Suhas LY, who became the first-ever IAS officer to win a medal at the paralympics, saying he is a role model for many. Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate Suhas L Yathiraj had secured a silver medal in the final of the men’s singles badminton SL-4 event at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 held on September 5 this year.

As many as 145 medals were awarded to 115 students (65 female and 50 male) at the eighth convocation ceremony of DSMRU. Among these, 16 were bagged by 12 students with special needs , said vice-chancellor RKP Singh.

Addressing divyang students, the governor said, “If God has taken something from you, he has also given immense potential to you to overcome it. It is heartening that 12 students with special needs are among the medal winners.

Visually impaired Arvind Kumar Rathore received Dr Shakuntala Misra Memorial Gold Medal for securing 76.80% marks, the highest by any student at the undergraduate level. He got two other gold medals. Rathore pursued BA with English, history and political science. “I want to become a teacher because they are the nation builders. I want to help children with special needs,” he added.

Visually impaired Sanjay Verma got two medals, including Dr Shakuntala Misra Memorial Gold Medal for securing 78.95% marks, the highest at the post-graduate level (MA history). He also bagged Amit Mittal Memorial Gold Medal. He lost eyesight in 2014 due to brain stroke when he was in Class 11. He too wants to become a teacher and is now preparing for UGC NET.

The governor appealed to students and society at large to voluntarily donate organs as it would help others lead a normal life. She also asked students to donate blood. They were urged to keep their nearby areas clean and help the state capital notch first rank in cleanliness. UP minister Anil Rajbhar also addressed the gathering.