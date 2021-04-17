Home / Cities / Lucknow News / DRDO to set up two Covid hospitals in Lucknow
The move, which has been initiated on the directives of defence minister Rajnath Singh, is expected to bring the much needed relief to the state capital that has witnessed over 36,000 cases over the last 10 days.
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is all set to establish two Covid hospitals in Lucknow – one at Haj House and the other at Golden Blossom Resort-- to create 1,000 more beds for patients in the city.

The move, which has been initiated on the directives of defence minister Rajnath Singh, is expected to bring the much needed relief to the state capital that has witnessed over 36,000 cases over the last 10 days.

The district administration identified Haj House on Kanpur Road and Golden Blossom Resort on Faizabad Road and helped in providing these spaces to DRDO’s representatives in UP.

The DRDO team will arrive in Lucknow on Saturday to begin their work. These hospitals will include 250-350 ICU beds. The Central Command of the army will also be roped in, an official said.

“Of all the proposed places for the establishment of the makeshift hospitals, we have zeroed in on Haj House and Golden Blossom, where we can set up the beds. We are in touch with the district administration and soon a letter will be sent to district magistrate, Abhishek Prakash,” said defence minister Rajnath Singh’s Lok Sabha representative, Diwakar Tripathi.

DRDO officials said the team is on the job and the makeshift hospitals would be in place in a couple of weeks.

“It’s a matter of few days…the makeshift Covid hospitals will be ready,” Dr Narendra Kumar Arya, director, Directorate of Public Interface (DPI), told HT.

‘After these two makeshift hospitals become operational, the state capital will have total 5,000 Covid beds. Emergency services will continue as before at Trauma Centre, KGMU,’ the Chief Mister’s Office twitter handle stated on Friday.

