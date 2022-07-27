Dress code for Shahjahanpur dist teachers: BSA orders ‘indecent clothes’ out, withdraws diktat after criticism

Teachers of government-run primary and upper primary schools in Shahjahanpur district will have to follow a dress code prescribed by the Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) of the district which is a pant and a shirt for men, saree, shalwar-kurta or kurta and leggings for women.

However, the diktat has not gone down well with teachers of government-run primary and upper primary schools in Shahjahanpur district. Following the order means that they will not be able to wear a skirt, jeans or T-shirt to school. The UP Primary Teachers Association questioned the authority of the BSA to pass such an order.

Following the controversy over the dress code, the BSA withdrew the order. He said the order on dress code has been revoked with immediate effect.

The BSA, Shahjahanpur district, had set the dress code for primary and upper primary school teachers, instructors and shiksha mitras because during inspections it was found that some teachers were coming to school wearing “indecent clothes”, which is against the “dignity of the school”.

In a letter (dated July 23) to all block education officers, BSA Surendra Singh said that teachers are required to come in shirt and trousers while women teachers may wear saree, kurta, salwar and leggings. He asked the officers to ensure that the order is implemented in letter and spirit in the schools of their respective development areas. He said that teachers should come to school in a more dignified dress.

“A casual dress code compromises the dignity of the profession. In some cases, parents and other people had objected to teachers coming to school wearing skirts, etc. So, we thought of introducing a dress code for teachers,” the BSA said over the phone.

A woman teacher in the district who did not wish to be identified, said, “It is an attack on our choice of what we wish to wear. The BSA should not have issued an order like this. Teachers come to school wearing proper clothes.”

Dinesh Chandra Sharma, president of the UP Primary Teachers Association said that the BSA has exceeded his powers because policy decisions are taken by the government and not by a district-level officer. Teachers in the district are certainly unhappy as BSA has questioned their sense of dressing, he added.

Director-general, school education, Vijay Kiran Anand on Tuesday said that the basic education department has not issued any circular. This order was issued by the BSA Shahjahanpur in his individual capacity.