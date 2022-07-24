Drive against ticketless travellers: Conductors barred from using smartphones after being caught using an app to alert others

City bus conductors on the Rajajipuram-Dewa route will not be allowed to use smartphones as punishment after one of them was recently caught alerting others about the surprise checking to nab the ticketless travellers.

Lucknow City Transport Services Limited (LCTSL) caught the erring bus conductor when they set up a surprise checkpoint against revenue loss via ticketless travellers.

The unique punishment comes after one of the conductors was caught alerting others about the surprise checking regarding ticketless travellers via a group “Signal Private Messenger” app. The contractual conductors used this group and circulated the location of route checking teams. Therefore, when the first bus was checked, the entire group of conductors learned about it and became alert.

The matter came to light when during a surprise check of bus number UP32PN 6603, the team found four ticketless travellers. When the cell phone of the contractual conductor Shubham Kumar was examined, it was discovered he had alerted others about the checking.

“The chat messages revealed that the location of the checking teams had been leaked several times in the past. As screenshots of the chat were received, several other conductors, who were members of the group and interacted via chats on the group, were debarred from duty. More screening is going on,” said the official order of the senior centre in charge, Dubagga depot. The order was issued on July 22.

“In case any conductor was found using smartphone on this route, till further order, action will be taken immediately. Also, if other conductors are also found doing the same on other routes, the same procedure will be followed,” said the order.

Ticketless travel results in revenue loss for the transport company, whether the conductor keeps the fare or does not charge in both situations, it’s a revenue loss, said a senior official.

