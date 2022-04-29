Drive to streamline Lucknow’s traffic from today

LUCKNOW The district administration is launching a special two-day drive from Friday to streamline Lucknow’s traffic and to keep a check on the movement of illegal auto-rickshaws, tempos and buses.

It will be a joint effort by the district administration, traffic and city police.

“Illegal vehicles are the main cause of traffic jams. Hence, we are going to launch a drive to keep a check on the movement of such vehicles,” said Abhishek Prakash, district magistrate, while chairing a meeting on Wednesday.

As per the blueprint prepared by the district administration, the drive would be carried out in three phases. In the first, movement of illegal vehicles would be checked. In the second, all illegal bus, tempo and taxi stands would be removed to make more room for regular vehicles.

In the last phase, encroachments would be removed from jam-prone areas.

The DM said all illegal tempos, autos, taxis and loaders should be seized with immediate effect. “There are 49 legal stands and the transport department should make sure that no such stands remain operational.

This two-day zero-tolerance drive will be launched from April 29 wherein

the administration is also going to define routes of e-rickshaws,” he said.

The plan includes one-way vehicular movement on several important routes.

The DM also directed the municipal corporation to streamline traffic in market areas including Hazratganj, Janpath and ensure that vehicles are parked only in designated parking lots.