Drop in govt schools’ enrolment in Uttar Pradesh worrying: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati has slammed the Uttar Pradesh government over falling school admissions in the state and closure of private madrasas. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati. (HT file)

In a series of posts on X, she said: “There were 1.74 crore admissions in primary and upper primary schools of UP in the year 2023-24, but in 2024-25 there were only 1.52 crore i.e. a drop of about 22 lakh in school enrolment. Such a poor condition of the government school system is serious and worrying. Proper attention of the government on the importance and need of education is necessary,” she said.

“However, instead of supporting the private system of madrasas etc. under the cheap and accessible system, the government’s attitude is to close them down by calling them illegal, which is unnecessary and unfair and further weakens the need for basic education. It would be better if the government changes its attitude towards private madrasas,” she wrote.

“Although the condition of government schools is very bad in most states of the country, but in UP and Bihar it is very pathetic, due to which the much-awaited development of poor Bahujan families is hampered and the future of their children is in dark. In such a situation, instead of closing them down, it is necessary to focus on school education and provide incentives,” the BSP chief said.