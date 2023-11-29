Drunk man kills infant daughter in Lucknow, arrested

A Lucknow man was booked and arrested on Tuesday morning after he killed his three-month-old daughter after a fight with his wife in an inebriated state, in an area under the Para police station limits, the police said.

“The accused man, Saurabh Gautam, was booked under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code on the complaint given by his wife, Mamta, 24, and was later arrested and is being interrogated,” said Shrikant Rai, SHO, Para Police station, adding that the couple used to live in Khushal Ganj area, in Mohan Road, near Hardoi Nagar turn, at Para.

“The man was in an inebriated state when he returned to his home on Monday night. After a fight between the couple, the man first beat up his wife and then took his baby and threw it to the ground after which she died immediately due to serious head injuries,” the SHO added. “Police reached the spot, took possession of the body and sent it for a post-mortem examination,” he said.

Saurabh and his wife, originally residents of Sitapur, used to live in Rastogi Guest House, where the former worked as a labourer, police said.

“She (the child) died immediately but I was scared so I kept mum and remained seated with the dead child throughout the night, only to tell the neighbours in the morning, who then informed the police,” Mamta said in her complaint.