DS Mishra gets one-year extension as UP chief secretary

LUCKNOW Durga Shankar Mishra, a 1984 batch IAS officer, has got an extension of one year as the chief secretary of Uttar Pradesh, officials confirmed. The Centre communicated orders in this regard to the U.P. government here on Friday.

His post-retirement one-year tenure as the chief secretary was ending on December 31 even as people were keenly speculating on whether Mishra will get an extension or the state will have a new CS in the New Year.

Mishra’s extension has also demolished hopes of a number of senior IAS officers of becoming the chief secretary as they well get superannuated in the meantime.

Additional chief secretary, appointment and personnel, Devesh Mishra has confirmed about the extension of DS Mishra. “Yes, he has got an extension as the chief secretary for more one year,” he said when contacted.

This is probably for the first time in UP’s history when an IAS officer has got an extension twice after retirement from service.

Mishra was repatriated to UP, his home and cadre state, only two-three days prior to his retirement from the service on December 31, 2021 and was appointed chief secretary with one-year extension, replacing RK Tiwari who was moved to UP State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) as its chairman.

Prior to his appointment as the CS last year, Mihra was posted as the secretary, housing and urban development, at the Centre and is believed to have earned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s confidence during his stint in the department.

His extension, however, will dash the hopes of many officers of becoming the chief secretary as they will retire in the next one year.

Among the IAS officers who are due to retire from the coveted service in 2023 are Sanjiv Kumar Mittal of 1987 batch, Sunil Kumar (1987), Alok Kumar (1988), Navneet Sehgal (1988), Arvind Kumar (1988), Aradhana Shukla (1989), Prashant Trivedi (1989), Suresh Chandra (1989), Sanjay R Bhoosreddy (1989), Rajnish Gupta (1990) and K Ram Mohan Rao (1994).

